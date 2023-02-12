Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire breaks out at Eastbourne house

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Eastbourne yesterday evening (Saturday, February 11).

By Richard Gladstone
2 minutes ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 8:39am

Crews attended the scene in Sidcup Close in the Langney area just after 6.20pm after receiving reports of the fire.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “Firefighters attended the scene at 6.22pm. One hose reel was used and six CO2 fire extinguishers. The fire started in the kitchen and it was accidental. There were no casualties.”

Firefighters at the scene. Picture by Laurence Baker

Photo: Laurence Baker

