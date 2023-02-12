Fire breaks out at Eastbourne house
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Eastbourne yesterday evening (Saturday, February 11).
By Richard Gladstone
Crews attended the scene in Sidcup Close in the Langney area just after 6.20pm after receiving reports of the fire.
The blaze broke out in the kitchen.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “Firefighters attended the scene at 6.22pm. One hose reel was used and six CO2 fire extinguishers. The fire started in the kitchen and it was accidental. There were no casualties.”
