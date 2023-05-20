Fire breaks out at Newhaven home
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Newhaven yesterday evening (Friday, May 19).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th May 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 08:23 BST
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said via its Twitter account that crews were called to the scene in Lewes Road just after 7.25pm.
Four fire engines from Newhaven, Roedean and Seaford fire stations attended, along with a command unit. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to tackle the blaze, ESFRS said.
Residents were advised to avoid the area as firefighters put out the fire.
