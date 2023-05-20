Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Fire breaks out at Newhaven home

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Newhaven yesterday evening (Friday, May 19).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th May 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 08:23 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said via its Twitter account that crews were called to the scene in Lewes Road just after 7.25pm.

Four fire engines from Newhaven, Roedean and Seaford fire stations attended, along with a command unit. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to tackle the blaze, ESFRS said.

Residents were advised to avoid the area as firefighters put out the fire.

More as we get it.

Crews at the scene of the fire. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

1. NEWHAVEN FIRE 6 .jpg

Crews at the scene of the fire. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

Crews at the scene of the fire. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

2. NEWHAVEN FIRE 5.jpg

Crews at the scene of the fire. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene of the fire. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures

3. NEWHAVEN FIRE 5 .jpg

The scene of the fire. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Crews at the scene of the fire. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

4. NEWHAVEN FIRE 2 .jpg

Crews at the scene of the fire. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

