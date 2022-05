East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said the incident was first reported jat after 6.45am.

Crews were at the scene for several hours.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “We sent three fire appliances to a flat fire in Park Road, Bexhill, at 6.46am on Friday (May 27).

Fire services were called to the scene

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire. All persons were accounted for.