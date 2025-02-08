A fire broke out in a barn in an East Sussex village during the early hours of this morning (Saturday, February 8).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident at 4.20am today.

Firefighters are still at the scene.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a barn fire in Ditchling at 4.20am on February 8.

“Crews attended the scene at the rear of St George Park, Ditchling Road.

“A barn containing approximately 200 tonnes of hay is alight. There are no reports of casualties.

“As of 7.15am the crews remain at the scene tackling the fire.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed as there is a lot of smoke in the area.”