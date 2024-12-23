Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire broke out in a Hastings flat in the middle of the night.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in Cornwallis Gardens after receiving reports of smoke coming from the property.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.24pm on December 19, 2024 to reports of smoke coming from a flat on Cornwallis Road, Hastings. As of 11.50pm four fire engines and officers were at the scene.”

The spokesperson said crews used six breathing apparatus, a main jet, a hose reel jet and firefighting foam to tackle the blaze.

ESFRS added that gas and water supplies at the property were isolated just after midnight on Friday, December 20.

“Two further fire engines were requested to increase the number of breathing apparatus wearers to eight,” the spokesperson added.

ESFRS said everyone at the flat was accounted for and firefighters remained at the scene to dampen down and make sure any remaining hot spots were dealt with.

The spokesperson added that the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.