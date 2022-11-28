Fire crews were called to tackled a blaze which broke out in a Midhurst property yesterday (Sunday, November 28).

Multiple fire crews were paged to reports of a fire in the former Barclay’s bank site in North Street at 7.46am.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on social media: “This morning at 7.46 we were paged to a fire in the roof and cavity of a property in town.

"Both our vehicles P1 and M1 responded quickly along with Petworth Fire Station - 45 and Haslemere Fire Station. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were initially deployed before crews spent considerable time cutting away to gain access to all areas involved. The damage was contained and no injuries were reported. crews left the scene at 11:30.”

Fire crews at the scene on Sunday morning

