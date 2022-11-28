Multiple fire crews were paged to reports of a fire in the former Barclay’s bank site in North Street at 7.46am.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on social media: “This morning at 7.46 we were paged to a fire in the roof and cavity of a property in town.
"Both our vehicles P1 and M1 responded quickly along with Petworth Fire Station - 45 and Haslemere Fire Station. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were initially deployed before crews spent considerable time cutting away to gain access to all areas involved. The damage was contained and no injuries were reported. crews left the scene at 11:30.”
The building closed in July 2021 and was then listed as a commercial property to let with Cowdray and was on the market for £27,000 per year.