Fire breaks out in St Leonards woods

A fire broke out in woodland in St Leonards last night (Tuesday, March 21).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:27 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:31 GMT

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene on Ebdens Hill just after 7.45pm.

Police also attended the scene of the blaze, ESFRS said.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters from The Ridge, Bohemia Road and Battle were called out at 7.47pm on March 21 to reports of a fire in a wooded area.

“They used firefighting foam to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of casualties.

“Police, the Environmental Agency, Southern Water and UK Power Networks were also in attendance.”

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Ebdens Hill

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Ebdens Hill

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Ebdens Hill

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Ebdens Hill

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Ebdens Hill

