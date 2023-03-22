A fire broke out in woodland in St Leonards last night (Tuesday, March 21).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene on Ebdens Hill just after 7.45pm.

Police also attended the scene of the blaze, ESFRS said.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters from The Ridge, Bohemia Road and Battle were called out at 7.47pm on March 21 to reports of a fire in a wooded area.

“They used firefighting foam to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of casualties.

“Police, the Environmental Agency, Southern Water and UK Power Networks were also in attendance.”

