Fire breaks out in Sussex high-rise block of flats

Residents in a high-rise block had to be evacuated after a fire broke out yesterday evening (Tuesday, February 21).

By Richard Gladstone
46 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:11am

In a tweet East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in The Drive, Hove just before 7.45pm.

It added that seven pumps were used and one aerial ladder platform.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

In its tweet, ESFRS said: “We were called to reports of a fire on The Drive, Hove at 7.44pm. seven pumps, one Ariel Ladder Platform and five officers were in attendance. Crews used two breathing apparatus, firefighting foam & 1 hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The cause was accidental. One casualty reported.”

