On Saturday, April 5, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) fire cadets took on an impressive 16-mile sponsored walk, journeying from Worthing Pier to Bognor Regis Pier.

A fire service spokesperson explained: “The walk was part of a wider initiative led by the UK Fire Cadets (UKFC) to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports the health and well-being of serving and retired fire service personnel and their families.

“The cadets showed incredible commitment, determination, and team spirit as they completed the coastal challenge. So far, the group has raised more than £1,500, with donations still coming in.

“WSFRS staff and volunteers joined the walk to support the young fundraisers along the way, offering encouragement and celebrating each milestone.”

Donations can still be made via the cadets’ fundraising page: https://donate.justgiving.com/page/wsussexfirecadets

