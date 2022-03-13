Fire crews called as dog locks itself in car in Bognor Regis

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene to rescue the dog, named Moose, after it became trapped in the vehicle earlier today (Sunday, March 13).
The 'little adventure', as it was described by the fire crew, came with a message to dog owners over the dangers of leaving a vehicle running with a dog inside.
A spokesman from Bognor Regis Fire Station took to social media to share the tale.
They said: "Moose had a little adventure today. We had to rescue him from his car after he pressed the central locking button on his owners car. Please be mindful of leaving your car running whilst your dogs are inside."