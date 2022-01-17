Fire crews called to blaze in bin store at block of flats in Eastbourne

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a bin store at a block of flats in Eastbourne this evening (January 17).

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:06 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:10 pm

Fire crews were first alerted to the incident, which took place on Westerham Road, at 7.52pm this evening.

Three pumps were dispatched to the fire, they used a hose reel and a jet to extinguish the flames. A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Fire teams left the scene at 9.24pm.

Three crews were called to an incident in Eastbourne earlier this evening. Photo: Dan Jessup
Eastbourne