Fire crews called to help rescue trapped cockatiel in East Sussex village

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to help rescue a cockatiel trapped in a tree in an East Sussex village.

The service was called to Hellingly on July 3, bringing an aerial ladder platform to help retrieve the bird in peril.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 3.47pm to reports of a domestic bird trapped in a tree around 22 metres from the ground at an address in Hellingly.

"Its harness was wrapped around a branch and it could not free itself. Due to the height and concerns that members of the public may be tempted to risk their own safety to reach it, we sent our aerial ladder platform to Buckle Gardens.