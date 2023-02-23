Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire crews called to incident by Eastbourne wastewater treatment plant

Firefighters have been called to a incident by a wastewater treatment plant in Eastbourne, according to the fire service.

By Jacob Panons
6 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 2:27pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 12.14pm today (Thursday, February 23) to the site of a water treatment centre in Prince William Parade.

A spokesperson added: “We remain on standby to assist the building’s owners if required. Please avoid the area.”

Several fire engines have been photographed in the area.

The fire service by the wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne. Picture from Antony Meadley

Southern Water has been contacted for more information on the incident.

The fire service by the wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex news and pictures
The fire service by the wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex news and pictures
The fire service by the wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex news and pictures
The fire service by the wastewater treatment works in Eastbourne. Picture from Antony Meadley
