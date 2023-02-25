The fire started at a static home at The Paddocks in Westergate just before midnight. Flames were put out last night and the crews returned this morning to reinspect the site.

In a statement on social today (Saturday, February 25), a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Last night, shortly before midnight, we were asked to deal with a static home fire at The Paddocks, North Fields in #Westergate. 2 crews from @BognorFire along with @ChichesterFire & @46Arundel attended the scene. We have since returned this morning to reinspect.”