Fire engines called after barn containing five tonnes of hay catches light in Boxgrove
Six fire engines were called to Boxgrove this morning, after an agricultural building containing five tonnes of hay caught light, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue has said.
Firefighters are at the scene on Redvins Road, Boxgrove now and working hard to extinguish the flames.
Describing the situation, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Fortunately there are no injuries and all people are accounted for."
