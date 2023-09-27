BREAKING
Fire engines called after barn containing five tonnes of hay catches light in Boxgrove

Six fire engines were called to Boxgrove this morning, after an agricultural building containing five tonnes of hay caught light, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST
West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters are at the scene on Redvins Road, Boxgrove now and working hard to extinguish the flames.

Describing the situation, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Fortunately there are no injuries and all people are accounted for."

Sussex World will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.