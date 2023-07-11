NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fire engines, including aerial ladder platform, called to incident in Eastbourne, picture shows

Fire engines have been called to an incident in Silverdale Road, Eastbourne, new pictures show.
By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:16 BST
Fire and rescue teams tackle the incident. Photo: Jenice Fethiye.Fire and rescue teams tackle the incident. Photo: Jenice Fethiye.
Fire and rescue teams tackle the incident. Photo: Jenice Fethiye.

Pictures sent to Sussex World by a reader show three fire engines – including an aerial ladder platform – attending an incident in Eastbourne, East Sussex this morning (July 11).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue has been contacted for comment. We will continue to update this story as it develops.

