Vital care and support services at Fire Fighters Charity’s health and wellbeing centre in Littlehampton have been showcased during a visit from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths.

Alison visited Marine Court in Littlehampton on November 15 and met with firefighters, service users and charity staff to learn about the health and wellbeing support provided to fire and rescue service personnel, some of whom are recovering from injury and illness.

During her visit, she toured the facilities, where the charity has been supporting the fire services community since opening in 1965. Marine Court is one of three centres where the charity provides clinical care, wellbeing and practical support, and information and advice for serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel and their families.

Alison said: “It was a joy to visit Marine Court and see firsthand the extraordinary impact that Fire Fighters Charity has for our vital fire and rescue community. The facilities and support on offer to injured or recovering firefighters and their families is second to none.

Alison Griffiths MP meets a beneficiary at Fire Fighters Charity's Marine Court centre in Littlehampton

"It was clear from listening to many stories that Fire Fighters Charity and the team at Marine Court is making a huge difference to the lives of injured or recovering firefighters.”

She spoke with Phil Maynard, a West Sussex firefighter and station manager who received support at Marine Court following a hip replacement surgery in 2019.

Phil said: “Fire Fighters Charity were there for me during some of the hardest chapters of my life – from the loss of my brother through to physiotherapy following a hip replacement.

"To have their continued support has been life changing. I’m quite sure I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. To have lifetime access to this level of support is phenomenal – there’s no other charity that provides this kind of service."

From left, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service area manager Andy Piller, firefighter Phil Maynard, Fire Fighters Charity chief executive Sherine Wheeler and Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths

Sherine Wheeler, chief executive, said the charity had a close relationship with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) and it was a delight to showcase the vital care and support it provide to firefighters.

Sherine added: "The services, teams and facilities we shared with Alison are mostly funded by the generosity of our supporters. We are so grateful to our donors and to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for their continuing support.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matt Cook said WSFRS was incredibly proud of the bond that has developed between the service and the charity.

Matt added: "We have developed a long-standing relationship over many years of fundraising, as well as through the access of essential services that our people and their families have benefited from over many years.

"We continue to strengthen this relationship, and we are incredibly lucky to have the fantastic state-of-the-art facilities of Marine Court, the Fire Fighters Charity’s seaside centre, on our doorstep.”

Earlier this month, two WSFRS firefighters, Jordie O’Hara and Katie Gray, based at Littlehampton fire station, walked the length of the county to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity. The pair took on the 52-mile journey from East Grinstead Fire Station to Selsey Fire Station in full fire kit and breathing apparatus, raising £1,200 for the charity and the Chestnut Tree House hospice.

The Fire Fighters Charity is calling on community groups, companies, and individuals to raise funds through festive activities for its Fire Family Christmas campaign. Find out more at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/christmas

The charity also offers its excellent facilities at Marine Court for hire to local health, wellbeing and fitness providers, businesses and others such as disability charities, including their meeting rooms, swimming pool and hydrotherapy pool. For more information, contact Richard Jenkins on [email protected].