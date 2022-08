Five engines arrived at the scene, on Greet Road, Lancing earlier today and the incident continues to develop.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue serviice spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.10 to a fire at a house in Greet Road, in Lancing, and crews from Lancing, Worthing, Shoreham, Brighton and Hove were in attendance.

"Six breathing apparatus were used, alongside four high pressure hose reels. There were no casualties, but two dogs were rescued and have been reunited with their owner.”

Five pump fire in Lancing