Fire service called to help rescue cow stuck in water in Eastbourne

Crews from the fire service were called to Jubilee Way at 7.50pm on Monday, August 25 to reports of the cow stuck in water.

One fire engine and the Animal Rescue Unit were called to the scene before the cow was safely handed over to the care of the farmer following the rescue.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 7.50pm on August 25 to reports of a cow stuck in water off Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne.

“One fire engine from Eastbourne, one landrover and the Animal Rescue Unit from Crowborough were in attendance.

“Crews worked together to rescue the cow from the water, handing over to the care of the farmer.”

