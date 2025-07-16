Fire service issues update on 'gas smell' in Bognor Regis
Local residents complained about a ‘very strong smell’ of gas yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 16).
Dan Brown, a spokesperson for gas company SGN, said: “We’ve received several calls this afternoon regarding a smell in the air in the Bognor Regis area.
“Our engineers are responding to individual reports, but there’s nothing so far to suggest the smell is coming from our network.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said they’d also received calls from people ‘concerned they can smell gas’.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “It is believed that this might be coming from offshore, rather than a local domestic gas leak.”
WSFRS said it would encourage anyone who thinks they smell gas to contact their utilities provider.
“If you begin to feel unwell, always dial 999 for emergency medical care,” the spokesperson added.
