Fire service issues warning as temperatures soar across West Sussex

With temperatures rising to the double digits this weekend , staff at West Sussex Fire and Rescue are urging members of the public to take care while in the countryside.

The warning comes following a MET Office notification that the Fire Severity Index – which calculates the likelihood and severity of fires over a period of time – is high in West Sussex this weekend.

In order to keep residents, visitors, businesses and members of the public safe, Fire and Rescue officers have warned those visiting the countryside to fully extinguish their cigarettes before disposing of them, to take care when using disposable BBQs, and safely dispose of litter by putting it in the bin or taking it home.

