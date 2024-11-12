Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews in Eastbourne were tasked to an unusual incident over the weekend.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to reports of ‘fish struggling to breathe’ in Langney Pond on Sunday (November 10).

The incident happened following a ‘drop in oxygen’, according to the Environment Agency. This occurs when algae in the water depletes the oxygen, and is often caused by prolonged sunny spells followed by a heavy downpour of rain.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Specialist officers believe dry, warm weather conditions were behind a drop in oxygen at Langney Pond in Eastbourne at the weekend.

Fire crews pumping water into Langney Pond. Photo: Dan Jessup

“Anglers told the Environment Agency they saw fish struggling to breathe on the surface of the water.

"Officers gave advice to Langney Pond angling club on aerating the water to increase oxygen levels.

“Anyone with new concerns, or who suspects pollution in our waterways, can contact our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060.”

Aerial photographs of the scene show fire crews pumping more water into the pond to increase the amount of oxygen.

The fire service said it didn’t attend as part of an emergency response, but later attended the scene as part of a training exercise.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We would encourage members of the public to contact the Environment Agency, in the first instance, should they come across fish struggling in local or community ponds.”