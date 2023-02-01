A fire broke out at a house in Hastings early in the morning yesterday (Tuesday, January 31) due to unattended candles.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called just after 4.20am to Waterside Close.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The fire was likely caused by the use of candles and spread to both floors of the house causing significant smoke damage throughout. Crews used breathing apparatus and firefighting foam to put the fire out.

“The occupier managed to get out and alert their neighbours. They were given initial first aid at the scene.”

Fire

Station manager Peter Everett said: “We’d like to remind people of the importance of regularly testing your smoke alarms and following home safety advice including having an escape plan.