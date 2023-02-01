East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called just after 4.20am to Waterside Close.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The fire was likely caused by the use of candles and spread to both floors of the house causing significant smoke damage throughout. Crews used breathing apparatus and firefighting foam to put the fire out.
“The occupier managed to get out and alert their neighbours. They were given initial first aid at the scene.”
Station manager Peter Everett said: “We’d like to remind people of the importance of regularly testing your smoke alarms and following home safety advice including having an escape plan.
“Crews are spending time in the area to help locals who may be concerned or have questions about fire safety. Members of the public are welcome to contact us to request a free home fire safety visit.”