Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire spreads to both floors of Hastings house, causing 'significant damage'

A fire broke out at a house in Hastings early in the morning yesterday (Tuesday, January 31) due to unattended candles.

By Richard Gladstone
6 hours ago

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called just after 4.20am to Waterside Close.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The fire was likely caused by the use of candles and spread to both floors of the house causing significant smoke damage throughout. Crews used breathing apparatus and firefighting foam to put the fire out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The occupier managed to get out and alert their neighbours. They were given initial first aid at the scene.”

Most Popular
Fire

Station manager Peter Everett said: “We’d like to remind people of the importance of regularly testing your smoke alarms and following home safety advice including having an escape plan.

“Crews are spending time in the area to help locals who may be concerned or have questions about fire safety. Members of the public are welcome to contact us to request a free home fire safety visit.”

FireHastings