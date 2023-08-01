Taking place on July 29 at the fire station on West Meads Drive, members of the public got a glimpse into the vital work of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Photos by 1981Photographer.
Members of the public were free to tour the station from 10am until 4pm, during which time there was a bouncy castle for the little ones, drill tower demonstrations by serving firefighters, displays of kit and equipment from throughout the service’s history and a range of resources covering all elements of fire safety.
Vintage fire engines were also a big part of the event, with vehicles used by firefighters from decades past proving a hit with guests and residents alike.