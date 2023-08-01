Taking place on July 29 at the fire station on West Meads Drive, members of the public got a glimpse into the vital work of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service . Photos by 1981Photographer.

Members of the public were free to tour the station from 10am until 4pm, during which time there was a bouncy castle for the little ones, drill tower demonstrations by serving firefighters, displays of kit and equipment from throughout the service’s history and a range of resources covering all elements of fire safety.