Fire station open day in Bognor Regis is a smash-hit

An open day at the Bognor Regis Fire Station was a smash hit with residents over the weekend.
By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:05 BST
A bouncy castle was a big hit with the little ones.A bouncy castle was a big hit with the little ones.
Taking place on July 29 at the fire station on West Meads Drive, members of the public got a glimpse into the vital work of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Photos by 1981Photographer.

Members of the public were free to tour the station from 10am until 4pm, during which time there was a bouncy castle for the little ones, drill tower demonstrations by serving firefighters, displays of kit and equipment from throughout the service’s history and a range of resources covering all elements of fire safety.

Vintage fire engines were also a big part of the event, with vehicles used by firefighters from decades past proving a hit with guests and residents alike.

Members of the public got a chance to meet real-life firefighters.Members of the public got a chance to meet real-life firefighters.
Organisers made sure to explore the inclusivity of the fire service.Organisers made sure to explore the inclusivity of the fire service.
A firefighter's equipment.A firefighter's equipment.
