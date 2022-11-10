Firefighter campaigns for speed limit cut on 'dangerous roads' at Five Oaks
Concerns over a ‘dangerous’ stretch of road near Billingshurst have prompted a local firefighter to campaign for a cut in the area’s speed limit.
James Drake wants the 40 mph speed limit on the Horsham Road A264 and Stane Street on the A29 at Five Oaks reduced to 30mph.
“I have attended many road traffic collisions in the surrounding areas,” said James. "Prevention is key to eliminating these collisions and an easy way to do this is, is a change of the speed limit to 30mph.”
James said speeding vehicles frequently went ‘flying past’ in the area. "40mph is far too fast,” he said.
He has already won support from Billingshurst Parish Council and has now launched a petition urging West Sussex County Council to take action.
He says: “There are narrow pedestrian footpaths ether side of the road and the speed limit is currently 40mph. This is far too fast for the area, being a hamlet, and very dangerous for pedestrians walking along the narrow paths to their homes, shops, school, bus stop and dog walking etc.”
He added: “Compared to all of the surrounding villages nearby, Five Oaks has the fastest speed limit and has the smallest walkways.”
James says that other nearby roads already have 30mph speed limits including the A272 Cowfold Road at Coolham; the A272 Billingshurst Road at Coolham; the A272 Billingshurst Road at Wisborough Green; the A272 Guildford Road at Bucks Green; the A272 Station Road at Cowfold; the A272 Bolney Road at Cowfold; the A281 at Cowfold; and the A283 Upper Street, Fittleworth.