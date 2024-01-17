Firefighters attend incident at East Sussex school
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 5.42pm today to reports of smoke at Blatchington Mill School in Hove.
The spokesperson said: “As of 6pm we have four fires engines and officers at the scene.
“All persons have been accounted for.
“As of 6.30pm, we are continuing to fight the fire which is affecting the ground floor of a building. Crews are using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
“There is a lot of smoke in the air so please keep doors and windows closed, and continue to avoid the area. There are no reports of injuries.
“Police are also in attendance.”
