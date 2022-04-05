Firefighters called to Chichester house fire

Fire crews from Chichester, Bognor and East Wittering were called to a house fire on Monday, April 4, afternoon.
In a post on Facebook East Wittering Fire Station said: “The crew were called out to a house fire yesterday afternoon, on the Southern outskirts of Chichester.
“Chichester, Bognor and East Wittering crews quickly got the second floor bedroom fire under control, knocking it back from outside then finishing it off with Breathing Apparatus teams.
“All residents had evacuated, with just a few pets to be rescued.
West Sussex Fire and rescue have been approached for further details.
