Firefighters called to Chichester house fire

Firefighters from across West Sussex were called to a house fire in Chichester. Pic: East Wittering Fire Station SUS-220504-170724001

Fire crews from Chichester, Bognor and East Wittering were called to a house fire on Monday, April 4, afternoon.

In a post on Facebook East Wittering Fire Station said: “The crew were called out to a house fire yesterday afternoon, on the Southern outskirts of Chichester.

“Chichester, Bognor and East Wittering crews quickly got the second floor bedroom fire under control, knocking it back from outside then finishing it off with Breathing Apparatus teams.

“All residents had evacuated, with just a few pets to be rescued.

West Sussex Fire and rescue have been approached for further details.

