East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), along with Sussex Police, were called to a fire in the open outside at Saxonhurst Court, in Battle Road during the evening.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said crews attended the scene at 7.20pm.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters from Hastings attended and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause was deemed deliberate so the incident was handed over to Sussex Police.”

The scene of the fire. Picture by Daniel Burton