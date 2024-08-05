Firefighters from Hastings rescue sheep stuck in a wire fence

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:59 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 18:58 BST
Firefighters from Hastings rescued a sheep stuck in a wire fence earlier today (August 05).

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue made clear that the sheep was first reported by RNLI volunteer Helen while out walking her dog, Frankie.

Crews arrived shortly after her report and helped release the sheep.

The sheep had found itself caught in a wire fence

1. Firefighters rescue sheep

The sheep had found itself caught in a wire fence Photo: ESFRS

Frankie, the little dog who helped find the sheep.

2. Firefighters rescue sheep

Frankie, the little dog who helped find the sheep. Photo: Contrib

Firefighters set to work.

3. Firefighters from Hastings rescue sheep stuck in a wire fence

Firefighters set to work. Photo: contrib

A happily freed sheep

4. Firefighters from Hastings rescue sheep stuck in a wire fence

A happily freed sheep Photo: contrib

Related topics:HastingsRNLI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice