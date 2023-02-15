Firefighters rescue trapped casualty as Fontwell Travelodge goes up in flames

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue braved the heat in Fontwell early this morning (February 15), as they rescued a casualty trapped inside a burning Travelodge.

Teams were called to the scene at 12.23am, following reports of a fire alarm actuating in the Arundel Road hotel, a spokesperson said.

Although only one fire engine was mobilised at first, they requested further assistance upon seeing the volume of smoke coming from the building. At its peak, there were five teams from Chichester, Arundel, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton were battling the blaze.

"Hotel staff evacuated the premises and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and rescued one person who was unaccounted for,” the spokesperson said.

"South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance and assessed the casualty as a precaution.

"The fire on the first floor, which was of accidental ignition, burnt itself out and firefighters ventilated the property before leaving the scene at around 2am."

