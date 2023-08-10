Firefighters are in Hastings town centre attending the scene of a blaze at a building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to Waterworks Road just before 12.40pm.

A spokesperson said firefighters from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Eastbourne are in attendance.

The ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.38pm on August 10 to an industrial building fire in Waterworks Road, Hastings. Eight fire engines are currently in attendance from Hastings, Bexhill, Battle, Rye, Eastbourne and Seaford and the Aerial Ladder Platform.

“We are working with partners. There are no reports of any injuries.

“There is currently a large plume of smoke so we are advising all nearby residents to close windows and doors. Please continue to avoid the area.”

1 . IMG_1260.jpg Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Waterworks Road, Hastings Photo: Staff

