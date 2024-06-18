Firefighting course at Bognor Fire Station teaches young people valuable life skills
The course is a new, early intervention programme for primary school pupils aged 10 to 11, designed to ease their transition to secondary school. It is aimed, the Rescue service says, at children who suffer from anxiety, shyness or low self-confidence but are motivated and willing to learn.
During the five day programme, pupils from South Bersted CofE primary school and Southway Primary School took part in a diverse range of activities, all inspired by the intense, demanding role of a firefighter; they ran hoses, took part in breathing apparatus exercises and ladder drills.
The course also incorporated team building challenges, communication challenges and workshops covering road safety, fire safety and first aid training. A special pass out parade took place on Friday (14 June) to celebrate the students’ achievements in front of their families.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Head of Protection, Dave Bray, attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates. “
“It was a pleasure to meet the young people who took part in our first ever EVOLVE course,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what they have learnt in just five days. They have all worked incredibly hard and should be very proud of themselves.
“Transitioning to secondary school is a big step which can feel anxious and unsettling. The aim of the EVOLVE programme delivered by our Targeted Education Team is for every young person to emerge from this course feeling confident, more resilient, and better prepared for this next chapter of their lives.
“I hope this experience has contributed positively to the pupils’ personal development and that they will apply the skills they have learnt going forward in their own lives and in their communities.”
EVOLVE is one of five early intervention programmes launched by the fire service, the others being GRIT, BLAZE, FUEL and IGNITE, all of which target children and young people of different ages. Each course is designed to help build the team’s physical and emotional resilience, problem solving skills, capacity for team work, and improve their self-confidence.