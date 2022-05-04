Motorsport lovers in East Sussex will have the opportunity to vist a first-of-its-kind event this summer at South Downs National Park.

The Firle Beacon event will be packed with rally, sprint and supercar displays and demonstrations over two courses on Firle Place.

The event is the brainchild of Henry Gage of the Firle Estate, who said: “We are currently witnessing a revolution in automotive technology. So where better to see the cars of the future zoom along than on the same route as their forbears – up the stunning hills of the South Downs.

"Firle Park will provide the setting for a glamourous day out with delicious local foods and drink. The drive up to Firle Place will provide the space to get up close to these speed machines and see how fast they can accelerate. It’s sure to be a fresh and exciting event for the community and car enthusiasts alike.”

There will also be an access-all-areas meet and greets with the drivers and their cars- as well as entertainment, food and drink.

The event will take place on July 30 and 31 this year and three paddocks spanning 60s Supercars, 40 Retro and 100 Rally cars will be open to all visitors.

Firle Beacon organisers have said the event will be a celebration of 90 years of Rally in the UK, featuring some of the most legendary cars from across the decades.

This will include British Rally Champion Colin McRae’s 1997 rally-winning Subaru Impreza WRC and a special collection of cars driven by Rally Champion, Russell Brookes from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Local pub The Ram’s Inn, owned by the Firle Estate, will be transformed for Saturday night entertainment - DJs, drinks, and street food will all be free to those who attend after the Saturday show.

Those wanting to get close to the action can view the challenging Rally course from the Village. Alternatively, visitors can watch it all from the sprawling lawns on big screens, with all the action captured on drones.

Tickets can be bought here