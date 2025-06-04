Firm but fair is a phrase often applied to the best headteachers and none more so than in Worthing, where the town has witnessed some exceptional leaders in education.

Top of the list must be Dame Sheila Wallis, a headteacher so formidable that opinions are divided but her a lifetime achievement award in 2002 speaks volumes.

She was never my teacher but her words have had a resounding affect on me for decades and I am often quoting her from an introduction speech she gave to parents many years ago.

"Choose your attitude," she said, meaning if you cannot do anything about a situation, the one control you do have is your approach to it. Of course, she was keen to advocate that if you can make changes, jolly well do so and stop complaining about it!

Dame Sheila Wallis received a lifetime achievement award in 2002 for her work at Davison High School for Girls

Mrs Wallis was made a Dame in the New Year's Honours List 2002 after more than 30 years at Davison High School for Girls, 14 of them as headteacher. She started as a PE teacher and became head in 1988. On her last day in July 2002, she arrived in a silver Rolls-Royce.

Her achievements included introducing a creche to help teachers return to work after having children, a youth university Saturday club and a rural techo-bus to take learning into the community.

Former student Laura Phipps-Walker said: "Dame Sheila Wallis was an amazing woman - didn't suffer fools gladly, everyone just knew how to behave. She was so warm, welcoming and made everything exciting and engaging, made everyone feel like they were worth something and never give up."

Mr Hugh Harrington Smith was another 'firm but fair' headteacher. He was appointed at the age of 38 at a crucial time for Durrington High School.

Thomas A Becket Middle School headteacher Chris Bugden with pupils in March 2008

He took charge after Worthing Technical High School and Worthing County Secondary School for Girls were being merged to create one 1,200-pupil comprehensive school.

Mr Smith retired from teaching in 1995. He sat on the Worthing Bench as a magistrate until he was 70 and completed a charity sky dive for his 80th birthday. Mr Smith died in May 2021 at the age of 84.

Former student Linzie Bone said he was 'firm but fair and acknowledged you as an individual'.

Mr Peter Stewart had a similar reputation at St Andrew's High School and was a headteacher who commended respect from the boys.

Former Boundstone Community College headteachers Stephen Love and Richard Evea

He served in the role for 13 years before retiring in 1996. Mr Steward died in September 2019 at the age of 75.

Former student Andy Clark said: "Remember we all used to leg it when we saw him come out on the playground, as you knew he would make everyone do litter pick."

Michael Standing said: "He was firm but fair, and it's reflective of the effect he had on his pupils that he is remembered. I always got on well with him. Some may not have, but they were the troublemakers!"

Mr Stephen Love, who died just a few weeks ago at the age of 90, is remembered as a visionary headteacher who led Boundstone Community College in Lancing to achieve a consistently high standard for decades, with an excellent reputation for both academic and musical achievements.

Headteacher John Hofton with pupils at West Park Middle School in July 2006

He joined Boundstone in 1967 as deputy head and was then headteacher from 1970 until he retired in 1994. He used his retirement lump sum to set up an orphanage for abandoned babies in Buldana and jointly founded The Love Trust for Indian Children In Need with his wife Heidy and two friends from Indian.

Former student Chris Beaumont said Mr Love was incredibly inspiring. He had a flair for relating to the children and was one of the most caring people you could ever meet, he added.

Thomas A Becket Middle School in Tarring was outstanding under the leadership of Mr Chris Bugden, who retired in April 2008 after 16 years as headteacher.

Former pupil Francesca Thompson said: "Amazing man, knew everyone's name, not just the naughty or most intelligent. Made time for everyone. Excellent gymnast. I hope he is enjoying a wonderful and well-deserved retirement."

Lucie Ann said: "He was excellent, always had time for everyone, always a friendly face arriving and leaving the school, would stand and wait for last person to leave and always cheerful.

"He was such a lovely man, very approachable. He was always so friendly, too, and had time for everyone."

Dr Paul Jones, headteacher at Orchards Junior School

Mr John Hofton at West Park Middle School from the 1990s through to the 2000s and Mr Stuart Lee, head at Downsbrook Middle School from 1998 to 2002, were both well respected as headteachers.

Bringing things up to date, Dr Paul Jones, the current head teacher at Orchards Junior School, is known for his kindness, always having lemon sherbets to give out to the children.