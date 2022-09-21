First-ever British sculpture of Pablo Picasso to be unveiled in East Sussex

The legendary painter stayed in the East Sussex village in 1950 and the sculpture will be unveiled will be part of the Chiddingly Festival this weekend.

The Two Masks of Picasso, created by Anthony Padgett, mark the Spanish artist’s two visits to England in 1919 and 1950.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The masks are surrounded by the Dove of Peace which marks Picasso’s work for peace in the 1950s.

The Two Masks of Picasso, created by Anthony D Padgett, mark the Spanish artist’s two visits to England in 1919 and 1950.

Anthony said: "Picasso visited England in 1919 to design scenery and costumes for the Ballets Russes in London, and in 1950 to speak at theWorld Peace Congress in Sheffield.

"Picasso's Dove of Peace was the symbol of the Congress and still inspires people today.

"Picasso stayed in Chiddingly in 1950 with Surrealists Sir Roland Penrose and Lee Miller at Farleys House and went to have a drink at the SixBells Pub.

“The Millennium Sculpture Garden is just around the corner from Chiddingly's Six Bells."

Anthony Padgett said: "Picasso was the most influential artist of the 20th century and next year is the 50th anniversary of his death."

The unveiling take place at the Millennium Oak Sculpture Garden on Friday (September 23) at the village’s annual festival.

The unveiling will follow a lantern trail and be revealed by Gavin Henderson – CBE Patron of the Millennium Oak Sculpture and Garden Trust – who will be assisted by children from the Village Primary School.

Award winning sculptor Anthony Padgett will also share some words at the unveiling.

Anthony said: "Picasso was the most influential artist of the 20th century and next year is the 50th anniversary of his death.

“His two visits to England in 1919 and 1950 have long been overdue a fitting marker in a public space. Picasso had many periods and styles, with something of interest for everyone.

“He said how as a child he painted like an adult and as an adult he painted like a child. His talent was unique and his influence still is with us and his Dove of Peace continues to inspire today."

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Anthony’s work is part of a Network of Picasso Peace sculptures in England, France and Spain.