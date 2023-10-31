First ever joint Bognor Regis in Bloom and allotments award evening goes down a treat

The first ever combined Bognor Regis in Bloom and Allotments award evening was a smash hit, organisers have said.

Taking place on October 12 at at the Shore Community Church on Victoria Drive, the event was especially well attended this year, with children and staff from South Bersted C.E school, Bersted Green Primary School and the Edward Bryant School making the trip. All of the guests were warmly received by hosts Cllr John Barrett, the Town Crier, Bognor Regis in Bloom Chair Margaret Huntington, and Allotments sub-committee chair Cllr Phil Woodall.

The Bognor Regis Bloom Awards take place every year, and celebrate the achievements of Bognor-based resident and business gardeners, with awards handed out across a range of categories. This year marks the first time they were handed out in tandem with the annual Allotment awards, which recognise the best and most creative use of the town council’s allotments.

To find out more about the Bognor Regis in Bloom and allotments group, or get in touch to volunteer, email allotments&[email protected] or call 01243 867744.

This year's award winners. Photo: Bognor Regis in Bloom and allotments

This year’s award winners were:

107 Marshall Avenue, for best kept front garden award.

1 Northcote Road for best residential balcony, window box, hanging basket or container.

Butlin’s Bognor Regis for best business frontage.

Arran Gate for best neighbourhood, street, locality or residents association, sheltered or residential accommodation.

Hotham Park Lodge Garden for best sustainable and environmentally-friendly planting.

Bersted Green Primary School Children’s Garden for best garden or vegetable plot designed and looked after by a child, up to and including 11 years of age.

Bersted Green Primary School also won the best vegetable plot at a school award.

The allotment awards were handed out at the same ceremony, and the winners were:

Plots 12C and 12D for best kept plot on the original site.

Plot 11A won The Roy Gristwood Shield for best use of an allotment.

Plot 97 won The Sharon Stubbings Award for the best kept plot on the re-established site.

Plot 16B was dubbed most improved plot on the original site.