First Hastings gin distillery continues to make waves

Now it has released a sloe and nutmeg gin for the winter and is holding its first taster session in St Leonards in November.

Copper Pot has increased its range of suppliers, but such is the popularity of the gin, that it often sells out with the distillery having to work hard to keep up with demand.

The tasting session takes place at St Leonards Church, the decommissioned church building on London Road, on November 14 at 7.30pm.

It costs £22 a ticket which includes three different flavours. There will be food available and people will be able to wax their own gin bottle, included in the price.

Tickets can be purchased at www.copperpotgin.co.uk through the online shop.

Copper Pot Distilleries was created by a local science teacher who was inspired after going on a gin tour. The distillery produces a small batch artisan London dry gin called Moonshine. It comes in at 37 percent ABV and is presented in a beautiful bottle with the label stating that it is ‘hand-crafted in St Leonards.

It is made in a traditional copper still called ‘Belle’ in keeping with the tradition on gin makers giving names to their stills. The taste profile is heavy in juniper with a citrus twist, which is down to added orange and lemon.

The founder said: “After months of research, testing and experimenting we produced a London Dry gin from scratch, distilled for three hours. This is a premium gin, as it’s not gin that has been infused but has been distilled from the grain."

“We use artistry and dedication in every aspect of our gin-making process, from sourcing the finest ingredients to the expert blending techniques.

"The botanicals are used in perfect harmony which has led to the gin being what’s referred to as louching, most distillers get rid of the cloudy look, we embraced it. We added glitter to make the clouds in the gin sparkle. The reason why we haven’t taken steps to remove the louching is because it dampens the flavour and that’s not something we wanted. We wanted a gin that took people on a journey, awakening taste buds and arousing their senses.

“We also use a few other botanicals such as cardamom and coriander as these partner perfectly with the juniper berries. Cassia bark and grain of paradise give the deeper tones and the peppery kick as well as orris root keeping that flavour from the first to the last drop.”

Since launching they have added a Navy Strength gin which comes with and alcohol by volume of 57 percent, compared to the usual 37.5 percent.

The gin is usually available from the Piper, in Norman Road, St Leonards, The Royal Albert at Battle Road, St Leonards, The Hoxley Thai at London Road, St Leonards, The Railway at Battle and The Old Pawn Shop and Only Coco Chocolates in George Street. The new sloe gin is available by the glass from the Crown in Hastings Old Town.

Have you read? Hastings Pier to have ice rink and Christmas Market

Have you read? End of an era as iconic Hastings seafront gift shop closes after nearly 80 years

1 . Copper Pot gin Copper Pot gin Photo: supplied

2 . Copper Pot gin Copper Pot gin Photo: supplied

3 . Copper Pot gin Copper Pot gin Photo: supplied