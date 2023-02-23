Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fish and chips makes the perfect 100th birthday treat for Shoreham centenarian

​Fish and chips was the 100th birthday treat for Betty Matthews from Shoreham as the centenarian celebrated with her family.

By Elaine Hammond
3 minutes ago

Betty turned 100 on February 22 and celebrated surrounded by her family, enjoying a hearty fish and chips at The Swiss Cottage in Shoreham.

She celebrated with her daughter Jasmine, grandchildren Matthew and Alice, and great grand-daughters Holly and Sophie. Her nieces and nephew travelled from as far as York for the celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among her gifts was a birthday card from the King, sending his congratulations.

Most Popular
Betty Matthews celebrating her 100th birthday with a card from the King

Betty and her husband John moved to Shoreham from Abergavenny many years ago and enjoyed many happy years together.

Shoreham