Fish and chips makes the perfect 100th birthday treat for Shoreham centenarian

​Fish and chips was the 100th birthday treat for Betty Matthews from Shoreham as the centenarian celebrated with her family.

Betty turned 100 on February 22 and celebrated surrounded by her family, enjoying a hearty fish and chips at The Swiss Cottage in Shoreham.

She celebrated with her daughter Jasmine, grandchildren Matthew and Alice, and great grand-daughters Holly and Sophie. Her nieces and nephew travelled from as far as York for the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among her gifts was a birthday card from the King, sending his congratulations.

Betty Matthews celebrating her 100th birthday with a card from the King