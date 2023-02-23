Fish and chips makes the perfect 100th birthday treat for Shoreham centenarian

Betty turned 100 on February 22 and celebrated surrounded by her family, enjoying a hearty fish and chips at The Swiss Cottage in Shoreham.
She celebrated with her daughter Jasmine, grandchildren Matthew and Alice, and great grand-daughters Holly and Sophie. Her nieces and nephew travelled from as far as York for the celebrations.
Among her gifts was a birthday card from the King, sending his congratulations.
Betty and her husband John moved to Shoreham from Abergavenny many years ago and enjoyed many happy years together.