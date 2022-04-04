Dozens gathered on Thursday (March 31) to celebrate the life of great-grandfather, and popular traveller, James Ripley, who has died at the age of 92.

A horse-drawn hearse was pictured along the A27 ahead of the funeral at St James The Less Church at 12 noon.

One of James' daughters, Suzie, said: "He had a lovely send-off.

A horse-drawn hearse was pictured along the A27 ahead of traveller James Ripley's funeral. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"He was the last of his kind. You don't have those traditions anymore.

"That's why the send off was like it was. That's what he wanted.

"When you go back over the years, my mum, my brother and sister all had it. Most of the people you see there are family.

"He was born and bred in Lancing. He's been there all his life."

Suzie said her father was an 'odd job man', who would work 'wherever he could'.

"He was still cooking outside until a few years ago," she said.

"He cooked everything in butter. You wouldn't dream of doing it today but he lived to a ripe old age. His only takeaway was fish and chips or jellied eels.

"He didn't like modern day living. He lived in the old times."

Suzie said James was 'old school' and a 'family man', with 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren — most of whom joined the funeral celebration.

"We had a big wake afterwards and celebrated into the night for him," Suzie added.

"He was very well respected and will be missed."

