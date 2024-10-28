Five charities benefit from record-breaking Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day

The summer spectacular celebrated Broadwater Carnival Society's 25th anniversary and the 10th year of its joint event with Worthing Fire Station.

Ann Barlow, society chairman, said: "We have raised a record-breaking £12,600 for charities this year. The generosity of people's time and skills and sponsorship ensures all monies raised on the day go directly to charity, thank you.

"We are delighted to support this year the following charities with their donations. Worthing Veterans Association £3,000, Andy's Angels £3,000, Keep Me Breathing £3,000, Downsbrook Primary School £500 towards the refurbishment of their library and The Fire Fighters Charity, just over £3,000. These charities are making positive differences in people's lives and are a beacon of hope in our communities."

Ann opened the charity cheque presentation evening last Tuesday with words of thanks for the sponsors, the press, everyone who took part in the day whether performers or stallholders, the fabulous Worthing community who attended and the extremely hard-working committee, who's strong dedication all year round make this such a successful event.

1 . Cheque presentation Five charities have benefited from this year's record-breaking Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day and cheques have now been presented Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Cheque presentation Broadwater Carnival Society celebrated its 25th anniversary and the 10th year of its joint event with Worthing Fire Station Photo: Eddie Mitchell