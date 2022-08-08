Five days of fun, games, arts and crafts to take place at Bognor Regis library

Organised by The Aldingbourne Trust, the day will feature sensory bottle making, a ‘hey ducky’ game, creative ‘splosh painting’ and more.

Starting at 10am and continuing until 3pm, organiser Karen Webb said the project – dubbed Art Sparks – is about giving budding creatives of all ages a chance to shine.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I want to share creativity with people. I want everybody, adults and children, just to have that chance to express themselves, especially because it’s been so doom and gloom over the last few years.”

Organiser Karen Webb

A student at the Aldingbourne Trust’s Creative Arts Studio, Karen said the idea for ArtSparks came during a particularly difficult part of her life, and that organising it while working alongside the charity’s team, has helped her find her mojo.

"It was a really hard time. I wasn’t working, I’d been in hospital, I had no friends or anything. But I’d always been creative and, my social worker got me a place at the Creative Arts studio and things just exploded from there. I had this idea and I just knew I wanted to make it happen.

"I wanted to give people a day of fun and creativity and expression, at no cost. I wanted to give something back, because that’s where I get the joy – from seeing people being creative.”

ArtSparks will take place at the end of a week of free activities based in the Bognor Regis Library, beginning on August 15. The events, hosted by the Aldingbourne Trust, feature workshops run by a range of local causes, including the Bognor Regis scout troop, My Sister’s House, and the Suzanne Hill school of dance. Organisers hope to provide a week of free, enriching experiences at the height of the six weeks holiday.

For Karen, joining that network of community organisations and working with the trust has been a real boon.

"Before I was so isolated and so lost, but I feel like I’ve found my place now, I’ve found my place. And I just love to do things like this, love to share creativity with people. I have my spark back.”