Five additional homes can be built at a Fontwell development to meet a national retailer's requirements.

Permission was granted in 2017 for up to 400 homes, up to 500 sq m of non-residential floor space, 5,000 sq m of light industrial floorspace and associated works including access, an internal road network, highway works, landscaping, selected tree removal, informal and formal open space and play areas, pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, utilities, drainage infrastructure, car and cycle parking and waste storage on land east of Fontwell Avenue.

An application was made by Henry Adams Planning on behalf of Dandara Southern Ltd to increase the homes to 405.

"Following a period of extensive marketing, with minimal interest being shown, a national retailer is now willing to enter into contract to take the non-residential floorspace at the entrance to the site," a covering letter said.

Land east of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell, when plans first went in

"This comprises a community retail building. In order to take matters forward, the proposed buuilding housing that floorspace requires amendment to meet the retailer's national standard requirements.

"The building would deliver 140 sq m of retail floorspace. Additionally, in order to make the most efficient use of the proposed building it is proposed to deliver three one bedroom and two two bedroom flats on the first floor of the building."

One letter of objection said: "This site has already been altered from the original plans without consultation with the local community The extra vehicles, extra persons etc will adversely affect all the local lack of infrastructure."