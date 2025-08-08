Five Peaks Challenge will mark five years of Worthing charity

The parents of a Worthing man who took his own life are organising a 17-mile hike to raise money for the suicide prevention charity founded in his honour.

Ann Feloy set up Olly's Future in January 2020 in memory of her 22-year-old son Oliver Hare, to raise awareness of suicide in young people and help save lives.

The Worthing Five Peaks Challenge 2025 on Saturday, September 6, will be led by Oliver's dad, Chris Hare, during World Suicide Prevention Week.

Ann said: "This is for Olly's Future and the challenge includes five peaks to represent five years of our charity. Every single penny raised will support our suicide prevention work. This includes delivering training to equip people with the skills to spot the signs in someone who may be thinking of suicide and have a conversation that could help save their life. To date more than 7,000 people worldwide have had this training."

Olly's Future Ann Feloy with supporters on a previous hike for the charity

The five peaks will be Cissbury Ring, Chanctonbury Ring, Chantry Hill, Black Patch and Highdown Hill. Friends of the South Downs and the Sussex Ramblers have volunteered their help on the day.

There will be stops along the way at Frankland Arms in Washington, Sullington Manor Farm, World's End pub in Patching and Highdown Hotel. Walkers can break off at any of these points.

There is also an option to do the Worthing One Peak Challenge 2025, walking to Cissbury Ring.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/worthing-five-peaks-challenge-2025-17-miles-tickets-1342154292619 and www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/worthing-one-peak-challenge-2025-6-miles-tickets-1365699637379 for more information.