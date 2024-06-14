Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A five star hotel in Eastbourne has unveiled its new all-day dining experience.

The Grand Hotel on King Edward’s Parade, has opened the Garden Grill, which offers ‘modern takes on traditional British favourites.’

The Garden Grill offers all-day dining, with breakfast served from 7am to10:30am daily, plus lunch and dinner served from 12.30pm to 8.30pm daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights from the new menu include; Rope Grown Cornish Mussels, rich tomato and garlic sauce, and fresh parsley, the Garden Summer Salad and Dover Sole Meunière.

The Grand Hotel on King Edward’s Parade, has opened the Garden Grill, which offers ‘modern takes on traditional British favourites.’ Picture: Pete Webb

Executive Head Chef, Hrvoje Loncarevic has added his own ‘unique spin to create exquisite dishes.’

Hrvoje said: "Our dishes are designed to be more accessible to a broader audience, including families. At the Garden Grill, we aim to become a real culinary hotspot in our region, offering everything from classic British favourites to exquisite locally-sourced cuisine.