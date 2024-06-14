Five star Eastbourne hotel unveils new all-day dining experience

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:09 BST
A five star hotel in Eastbourne has unveiled its new all-day dining experience.

The Grand Hotel on King Edward’s Parade, has opened the Garden Grill, which offers ‘modern takes on traditional British favourites.’

The Garden Grill offers all-day dining, with breakfast served from 7am to10:30am daily, plus lunch and dinner served from 12.30pm to 8.30pm daily.

Highlights from the new menu include; Rope Grown Cornish Mussels, rich tomato and garlic sauce, and fresh parsley, the Garden Summer Salad and Dover Sole Meunière.

The Grand Hotel on King Edward’s Parade, has opened the Garden Grill, which offers ‘modern takes on traditional British favourites.’ Picture: Pete Webb

Executive Head Chef, Hrvoje Loncarevic has added his own ‘unique spin to create exquisite dishes.’

Hrvoje said: "Our dishes are designed to be more accessible to a broader audience, including families. At the Garden Grill, we aim to become a real culinary hotspot in our region, offering everything from classic British favourites to exquisite locally-sourced cuisine.

"We take great pride in sourcing our ingredients close to home, ensuring the freshest catch, and also showcasing our considerable commitment to reducing our carbon footprint."

