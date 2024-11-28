Five Sussex areas make the top ten regions for stargazing in the UK in study

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 07:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new study has crowned the UK’s best spot for stargazing this winter, with five destinations in Sussex making the the top ten.

The research measured cloud cover and light and air pollution to identify the places with the clearest view for seasonal stargazing.

As the dark evenings set in, a new study has named the best UK regions to go stargazing, and while Dundee takes the top spot, five of the nation's best areas are in Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The research, conducted by JeffBet, awarded 100 UK towns and cities a score out of 100, based on their levels of artificial brightness, air pollution, and cloud cover. These scores were then totalled to determine the nation’s stargazing capitals.

The aurora borealis pictured over West SussexThe aurora borealis pictured over West Sussex
The aurora borealis pictured over West Sussex

Eastbourne, which scored an impressive 72.1 out of 100, 26% higher than the national average, came in second place.

Worthing came fourth, with a score of 71.8 out of 100 for its clear views of the night sky – 25% better than the national average.

Hastings, where cloud cover and light pollution levels are low, allowing for high visibility at night came sixth. Hastings scored 70.6 out of 100, 22% above the national average.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton is in seventh spot, performing 22% better than the national average with a score of 70.2 out of 100. Brighton is followed closely by Hove with a score of 68.4, 19.4% above the national average, landing the region in eighth place.

Related topics:SussexHastingsEastbourneDundeeWorthingBrightonHove

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice