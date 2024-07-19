A mini heatwave is well underway here in Sussex, with temperatures well over 20C expected today (July 19) and over the weekend. A yellow weather warning is in place, so anyone headed out for a day in the heat should make sure to pack plenty of water, a little sunscreen, and do their best to stay cool.
But Bognor’s at its best when the sun is shining, so we got our reporters to think up five things to do while the temperatures are high.
1. Take a dip at Bognor beach
Whether it's sunbathing in the middle of the afternoon, or taking a walk along the promenade towards the end of the day, Bognor Regis beach was the inevitable and obvious entry on this list. Bognor's whole history is tied up with the sea and, on days like these, there's every reason to pop in and cool off with a dip. Photo: Connor Gormley
2. Browse the shelves at Heygates Bookshop
Or maybe shopping's more your speed? If so, Bognor town centre has you covered. And Heygates bookshop is a special kind of gem; nestled in the grade II listed railway station, Heygates stocks thousands of second hand books across a range of genres; everything from 19th century classics, to modern best-sellers, with plenty of bookish gifts, to boot. Photo: Heygates
3. Five things to do in Bognor Regis as heatwave continues
Loved by locals, but less well known by tourists, Hotham Park has plenty to recommend it; from the boating lake to the mini-golf, to a beautifully equipped cafe in the park's centre; Hotham Park is the perfect place to wonder around with an ice cream, or soak up the sun away from the hustle, bustle and salt-spray of the beach. Photo: Arun District Council
4. Fish and Chips
Maybe, after all that bookshop browsing, sun lounging and sea swimming, you're hungry for something like lunch - and what could be better then that traditional seaside snack, fish and chips? There's no shortage of seafront chippies in Bognor Regis, but a personal favourite is Victoria Fish and Chips on Station Road; the fish is always freshly cooked, the chips are just the right kind of crispy and the portions are predictably huge. Photo: Christopher Furlong