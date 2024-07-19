4 . Fish and Chips

Maybe, after all that bookshop browsing, sun lounging and sea swimming, you're hungry for something like lunch - and what could be better then that traditional seaside snack, fish and chips? There's no shortage of seafront chippies in Bognor Regis, but a personal favourite is Victoria Fish and Chips on Station Road; the fish is always freshly cooked, the chips are just the right kind of crispy and the portions are predictably huge. Photo: Christopher Furlong