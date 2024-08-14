Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Daley has been pictured on a Sussex beach, as he launches a new responsible drinking campaign.

The five-time Olympic medallist revealed the campaign with a one in four stone statue, against the iconic backdrop of Brighton Pier, to represent the number of drownings in the UK related to alcohol consumption.

It comes after the 30-year-old announced his retirement from diving after the Olympics in Paris.

The new ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ campaign has been launched amidst surprising new figures that reveal 62 per cent of Brits overlook the need to drink responsibly as they hit beaches, lakesides and pools.

Malibu – the ‘world’s number one white rum-based, coconut spirit’ – has joined forces with five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley and the Royal Life Saving Society UK to remind Brits to stay safe by the water this summer.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “As campaign partner, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) confirms that one in four drowning incidents are alcohol-related.

"Further research, which was commissioned by Malibu and RLSS UK, is released today, revealing just how relaxed some Brits attitudes are towards the risks of consuming alcohol around water.

"The new research found that 62 per cent of Brits have swam or entered water after consuming an alcoholic beverage. What’s more, the vast majority of UK adults (80 per cent) were not aware that one in four UK drownings are alcohol-related.

"The research also found that younger people are especially relaxed about the topic, with a surprising 78 per cent of Gen Z drinkers saying it is okay to have one or more drinks before getting into water.”

British hero Daley announced his retirement on Monday (August 12) after a record-breaking fifth Olympics in Paris 2024 – at which he won his first Olympic silver medal.

Tom said: “I’ve always loved being in the water, but maybe more than most, I also understand its power and the need to respect it to stay safe. I’m proud to be working with Malibu and the Royal Life Saving Society UK to get this message out there. Stay safe and ‘Don’t Drink and Dive!’”

To mark the awareness campaign, Malibu has launched a limited-edition capsule collection of knitted apparel, from swimwear briefs to bucket hats, in collaboration with Daley’s own ‘Made With Love’ knitwear line – with all proceeds going to campaign partners, RLSS UK.

In addition to proceeds raised from the exclusive beachwear range, Malibu has also made a donation to the charity, ‘signalling its long-term commitment to water safety’.

The spokesperson added: “The campaign will be brought to life with a hero video featuring Daley and some fun but informative Daley Reminders, highlighting the importance of water safety and responsible alcohol consumption.

"The campaign will also see giant floating billboards of Tom reminding them not to drink and dive during the August bank holiday weekend, whilst contributions from high-profile knitfluencers, will run from 17th to 29th August across their Instagram channels and shared by @malibu_rum and @maliburumuk.”

Malibu’s vice president of marketing, Craig van Niekerk, said staying safe this summer ‘means keeping it fun by drinking responsibly’.

He added: “Summertime and an ice-cold drink can go hand-in-hand, so when temperatures rise, many of us may enjoy dipping our toes into water to cool off.

"But it’s important for people to be aware of the dangers this can present, and our research has shown there’s still a number of people who don’t consider this. You don’t even have to be swimming, just being near an open body of water and having an alcoholic beverage can be enough to put you in harm’s way.”

Matt Croxall, charity director at the Royal Life Saving Society UK, said the risks of being around water under the influence of alcohol can ‘sadly be underestimated’.

He added: “This campaign – whilst on the surface appearing light-hearted – seeks to resonate and deliver a lifesaving message around the importance of not drinking alcohol and getting into water in any capacity.

"We’re delighted to have this opportunity to work alongside Malibu and Tom Daley on this quirky campaign which is bringing to life the dangers of drinking alcohol in or around water. Through this initiative, we urge people to learn more about how to stay safe and enjoy water safely this summer.”

Malibu and Tom’s limited-edition ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ stock is available to purchase from ‘Made With Love.’ For more information on responsible drinking around water, Malibu and RLSS UK have shared tips on staying safe around water when consuming alcohol at www.dontdrinkanddive.com