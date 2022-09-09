Flags at half mast as Horsham mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The Union flags are at half mast at Horsham District Council’s offices at Parkside, at the War Memorial in the Carfax, above Bill’s Restaurant in Market Square and at properties leading to St Mary’s Church in the Causeway.

A service of reflection on the Queen’s reign was held this morning (Friday) at St Mary’s Church and another service is to be held there tomorrow at 11am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Canon Lisa Barnett says that anyone who wants to leave a floral tribute can do so at the church.

Flags at half mast in Horsham's Causeway this morning

Books of condolence have been opened by Horsham District Council at a number of public buildings in the town: the council offices at Parkside, The Capitol theatre and Horsham Museum.

Tributes to the Queen, who died peacefully yesterday at Balmoral, have also been placed in the window of The Capitol.

Floral tributes to her Majesty are being left at St Mary's Church in Horsham

A flag at half mast in Horsham's Carfax following the Queen's death

Floral tributes to the Queen are being left at St Mary's Church in Horsham