Flamenco dance will be held in Eastbourne to raise money for Ukraine

Helena’s Flamenco School, run by dance teacher Helena Benge, is holding the Benefit dance day to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Dance Day is at the Fishermen’s Club Eastbourne on Tuesday, March 8 and will run from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

It will include beginners classes in Flamenco, Salsa and Egyptian dance.

The cost for the day is £40, which will include beverages.

The proceeds will all go to help provide food and clothing for refugee women and children who are caught in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many charity events around Eastbourne and Sussex have been quickly arranged in response to the conflict in the country.

One event this week is taking place at Cameo nightclub, who are hosting a clothing donation to raise money for Ukrainians.