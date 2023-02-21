In the morning the youngsters raced each other at the preschool in Lamberts Lane in Midhurst. Manager Chris Reseigh said the event has taken place annually on Shrove Tuesday since 1986: “All the children and their families are invited to take part and 25 children were joined by siblings, parents and grandparents. After the races everyone returned inside to enjoy some pancakes."
Flipping good fun at Midhurst preschool pancake races
It was egg-cellent fun when the children of Midhurst Nursery Class took part in the preschool’s annual pancake race on Tuesday.